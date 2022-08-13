A busy road is closed as officers are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

Police are on the scene of the incident on the southbound A414 close to Hylands House, in Chelmsford.

Essex Police were called to the scene at 1pm today.

The southbound carriageway is currently closed from Widford Roundabout whilst the incident is dealt with.

  • More to follow