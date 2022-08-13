A busy road is closed as officers are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash.
Police are on the scene of the incident on the southbound A414 close to Hylands House, in Chelmsford.
Read more >>> Farmers on quad bikes help crews in 'one of largest field fires ever seen in Essex'
**Road Closure**— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) August 13, 2022
Officers have a road closure in place on the London bound carriageway of Three Mile Hill (A414) #Chelmsford after responding to a 999 call of a RTC involving 1 vehicle.
Incident 682-13/08 refers.@EPChelmsford @EPRoadsPolicing pic.twitter.com/c7qhUvHLgt
Essex Police were called to the scene at 1pm today.
The southbound carriageway is currently closed from Widford Roundabout whilst the incident is dealt with.
- More to follow
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here