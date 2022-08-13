A young man is in hospital after being knocked to the ground in an assault in Colchester High Street.

Police are investigating the serious assault which took place in the early hours of this morning (August 13).

Officers were called to High Street at about 3.55am with reports of a man who had been assaulted by several men.

During the assault, the victim, a young man, was knocked to the ground and was attacked again while on the ground.

He sustained injuries to his head.

Thankfully, they are not life-threatening, and he remains in hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Rick Newton, of Colchester CID, said: “This incident took place when a number of people were still in the town centre, some of whom we know witnessed it.

“We have already spoken to a number of people to obtain their accounts, but we know there are other witnesses who have not yet come forward to speak to us.

“We would specifically like to speak to anyone who recorded the incident on their phone but have not yet come forward.”

Submit a report on the Essex Police website at www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, call police on 101.

Quote incident 232 of August 13 in any correspondence.