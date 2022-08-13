Photos show the aftermath of a huge multi-vehicle crash on a major road in Essex yesterday.

Drivers faced long delays on the A12 as it was closed after the crash.

The pile up after the crash on the A12

The major road was closed northbound near Chelmsford between junction 16 (Galleywood/B1007) and junction 17 (Howe Green/A130).

Essex Travel News had said the road was closed following a "multi-vehicle accident".

They added that Londonbound traffic was also being held to "allow the air ambulance to attend the scene".

The incident was cleared and the road re-opened almost three hours later at about 7pm.

However, long delays remained to junction 15.

Emergency services have been contacted for further information.