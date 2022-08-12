A MAJOR reservoir in Colchester is among just four others recording normal water levels across England.

The majority of the nation’s reservoirs are currently classed as “exceptionally low” for the time of year, with only four recording water levels deemed normal.

Among those is Abberton Reservoir, found south of Colchester.

Haweswater and Thirlmere, Cumbria, Lower Lee Group, Hertfordshire, and the Teesdale group, north-east England, make up the remaining three.

It comes as a drought has been declared for the East of England following the driest summer for 50 years.

The conditions, which have almost completely deprived some areas of rainfall all summer, have prompted the East of England, which includes Essex, to be moved into official drought status.

The area is also experiencing a second heatwave within a month amid a Met Office Amber warning.

The announcement could see restrictions placed on domestic and commercial water for residents in the area in drought, however, the Environment Agency has reassured the public essential water supplies are safe.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures are set to soar as high as 35C in some parts of England, which will be hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.