A CELEBRATION of Essex history is being held to look back at the cultural past of the county.

Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome is hosting the A Time For Essex event on Sunday.

There will be vintage aircraft flying, living history demonstrations, aircraft in hangars, and interactive exhibitions including the new Guiding the Empire and Words Without Wires. The vintage aircraft which will take to the skies at the event include the Albatros, Tiger Moths and more.

The multi-period event will have Vikings, Blacksmiths, Witchfinders, Great War and WW2 living history activities.

People at the event will be able to enjoy a barbeque and the Airmen’s Mess café will be open for hot and cold food, drinks and cakes.

Tickets must be bought in advance for the event as there will be no sales on the day.

Tickets are available online until Saturday at 4.30pm.

The event is on Sunday from 10am until 4pm at Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, Hackmans Ln, Flambird's Chase, Chelmsford CM3 6RJ.

Tickets are still available on their website.