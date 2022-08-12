Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14.

There will be a few closures on all the major roads in Essex over the weekend (PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, August 12 in Essex?





A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

In both directions between Junction 25 and 30 there will be carriageway closure and a diversion route for barrie/fence safety repairs from 9pm to 5am.

Additionally, in both directions between Junction 29 and 31 there will be carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs from 8pm to 6am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound East Tunnel it will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

From Junction 25 to 27 on the Clockwise way there will be carriageway and entry slip road closure for maintenance works at the same time from 11pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, August 13 in Essex?

A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

On the West Tunnel northbound crossing there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

Additionally, on the East Tunnel northbound crossing there will be tunnel closure for contraflow works from 9.30pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise between Junction 27 and 26 there will be carriageway and link road closures for joint replacement works from 8pm to 8am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, August 14 in Essex?





A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Sunday.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.