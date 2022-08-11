HOLIDAYMAKERS have been warned to expect disruption after a pilots’ union confirmed planned strikes would begin today.

The walkout by easyJet pilots in Spain is expected to hit airports in Malaga and Palma de Mallorca, which are served by Southend Airport among others.

Union Sepla is behind the strikes, with its members locked in a dispute over pay.

easyJet says none of its services are cancelled despite the strikes, which will take place across nine days throughout August.

When questioned as to whether those flying in and out of Southend Airport would be affected, a spokesman for easyJet said they are doing “all possible to minimise any disruption”.

He said: “easyJet has been formally advised of strike action by its Spain-based pilots union Sepla between 12-14, 19-21, and 27-29 of August as its Spanish bases.

“We advise customers travelling to and from Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma, to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker page or manage their bookings using our disruption portal on our mobile app or website.

“Although this is outside of our control, we would like to apologies to all our customers for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure them we are doing all possible to minimize any disruption as a result of the strike actions.”

Southend Airport said it was aware of the strikes but refused to comment on the situation.

However, a spokesman said the airport planned to share any easyJet advice via its social media channels and on its website.

Ian Gilbert, deputy councillor responsible for environment, culture, and tourism in Southend, hopes holidaymakers using the city’s airport will not be badly impacted by the strike action.

He said: “I don’t really know the ins and outs of the dispute between those striking and easyJet.

“But I hope easyJet are able to resolve the issues, and that these strikes don’t inconvenience Southend Airport and visitors too much.

“Hopefully Southend residents can get on their holidays without any trouble or disruption.”