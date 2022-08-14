FIREFIGHTERS are calling on people to be careful following a chaotic start of the month for fire crews who respond to countless incidents.

The hard work hasn’t let up firefighters with Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) as the ongoing heatwave continues.

Since temperatures started to rise in July, fire crews have been responding to multiple incidents daily across Essex with a significant number being field fires.

In July, ECFRS say they would receive hundreds of calls on some days and that trend has only continued into this month.

As a result, ECFRS are calling on residents help them out by being vigilant.

On social media, ECFRS are asking people to not have bonfires or campfires, not to have barbecues, and to make sure cigarettes are properly put out.

In a statement, ECFRS added: “We need your help.

“As the dry weather continues and the temperature is increasing, we're getting regular calls to grass and field fires.

“You'd be surprised how easily these kinds of fires start and how quickly they spread - so please help us to help you.”

Since August 1, ECFRS have responded to some serious incidents.

The most severe of these fires are listed below.

Roding View, Ongar –

Firefighters were called to a large field fire on August 1 at around 4pm.

The fire was near the A414 and was blowing smoke across the main road.

This forced ECFRS and Essex Police to shut the road while they dealt with the 30-acre blaze.

The fire was out by 6pm.

Station Manager Ean Summerfield said: “Crews worked quickly in very hot conditions to prevent this fire spreading beyond the field it was contained in.

“We’d like to thank the drivers on the A414 for their patience while we dealt with this incident. The smoke was making it dangerous for driving and while we appreciate this disrupted lots of people, their safety was our priority.”

Burnt Dick Hill, Boxted –

Crews were called to a field fire at 1.15pm on August 2.

On arrival, crews confirmed there was a field fire involving approximately 50 acres of straw.

Firefighters used hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire by 3:08pm.

Three hectares of standing crop was affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown but not being treated as suspicious.

Flag Hill, Great Bentley –

Firefighters were called at 245pm on August 2 after reports of a fire affecting fields, outbuildings and vehicles.

Essex Police were needed to shut the road and residents were evacuated.

The fire started in a field and in windy conditions, it spread across to a second field and to outbuildings.

Crews were still dampening the scene at 9.30pm.

Motherwell Way, Thurrock –

Firefighters were called at nearly 5am on August 3 to a fire at an industrial unit.

On arrival, crews reported that an industrial unit - measuring 20 metres by 40 metres - was heavily smoke logged with cylinders inside the unit.

By 7.30pm, crews left the scene after monitoring hotspots and dampening down the scene throughout the day.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was carried out and found it was caused accidentally.

Harwich Road, Ardleigh –

Fire crews were called at 2.40pm on August 3 to a large field fire.

Ten crews and number of off-road vehicles were at the scene.

The fire was out by 6.15 with the fire affecting three large fields due to wind.

Crews believe the fire was caused after a combine harvester malfunctioned.

Station Manager Nick Singleton said: “Crews worked really hard under arduous and windy conditions to prevent the fire spreading. We had a thatched cottage and stables nearby and by putting a fire break in, we were able to prevent it from spreading to those buildings.

“We’d like to thank our colleagues in Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service who sent a crew from Holbrook and two crews from Princes Street. We’d also like to thank the farmers who helped us on scene."

Blaze - Field fires, like this one in Ardleigh, have been numerous in Essex (ECFRS)

Dunmow Road, Takeley –

Calls were made to ECFRS at 5pm on August 3 due to a gas leak following a traffic collision.

One car collided with a gas main so a 100-metre cordon has been set up in the area.

Six businesses and two houses within a 50-metre cordon were evacuated as a safety precaution.

By 7.30pm, the situation was defused, and crews left the scene in the care of Cadent gas.

Serious - It is not just fires the ECFRS gets called out to such as this gas leak in Takeley (ECFRS)

Main Road, Broomfield –

Crews were called at nearly 11pm on August 4 after fireworks caused a garden fire.

On arrival, crews confirmed fireworks had set a large section of grass alight.

Firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire by 11:18pm.

Watch Manager at Chelmsford Fire Station, Andy Edwards, said: “During extended spells of dry weather, we’re discouraging people from using fireworks at home. With lots of dry grass and fields across Essex, the risks are higher, and the incident last night is a perfect example of how easily a fire can start in dry conditions.

“Fortunately, nobody was harmed, and we were able to put the fire out quickly but this isn’t always the case.

“Please avoid using fireworks at home. And, if you really feel you need to, please make sure you have buckets of sand and plenty of water available.”

Garons Park, Southend –

Firefighters were called into action at nearly 6pm on August 5 due to a grass fire.

On arrival, firefighters confirmed that approximately two hectares of grass and heathland were alight.

Crews used hose reels and water backpack to extinguish the fire by 6:20pm.

ECFRS believe this fire may have been caused deliberately.

Church Hill, Loughton –

Firefighters were called at 11pm on August 5 to an incident which left a family homeless.

On arrival, crews confirmed that there was a fire in the roof space and worked quickly to extinguish it by 12:27am.

Unfortunately, the roof suffered significant damage and the occupants were sadly left homeless.

Crew Manager at Loughton, Andrew Stone, said “We’re urging smokers to ensure their cigarettes are properly extinguished. A lit cigarette can cause fires which can spread quickly.

"Thanks to London Fire Brigade for their assistance last night. The crews did a great job to contain the fire and prevent additional damage to the property.

“Fortunately, nobody was injured, but incidents like these really highlight how important it is to extinguish cigarettes properly.”

Greenwood Close, Chelmsford –

15 homes had to be evacuated as fire crews were called to a garden fire at 10pm on August 6.

A garden caught alight and spread quickly to a group of conifer trees, destroying multiple gardens.

On arrival, firefighters confirmed that there was a well developed fire affecting gardens of approximately fifteen houses as well as multiple sheds, outbuildings and a group of conifer trees.

Around 40 people were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution.

Crews worked hard to extinguish the fire by 11:08pm.

Essex Police were at the scene and East of England Ambulance Service provided first aid to seven people as a result of the incident.

A reminder to please avoid having barbecues or bonfires, using chimineas, or setting off fireworks and set off sky lanterns. Doing so could cause a large scale fire like this one. #FireFreeFun



Full details here: https://t.co/fYOiH3Qc8x



Video courtesy of @ChrisSkinner2 pic.twitter.com/RxK8pnfQjg — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) August 8, 2022

Area Manager, Neil Fenwick, said: “While summer weather usually provides the perfect opportunity to host a barbecue or gather around a chiminea in the evening, we’re strongly discouraging people from having any kinds of fires at the moment.

“The ground across Essex is extremely dry allowing fires to spread easily and quickly. This is true for gardens as well as fields and heathland.

"Please help us to help you. Please don’t have barbecues or bonfires. Please don’t use fireworks or set off sky lanterns. Doing so could cause a large scale fire like the one we’ve seen this

Evacuated - 15 homes were evacuated due to this fire in Chelmsford (ECFRS)

Garons Park, Southend (again) –

Firefighters were called to the field for a second time at 5pm on August 9.

On arrival, crews confirmed that a fire was affecting an area of grassland and trees measuring 200m x 200m.

Firefighters used water and beaters to extinguish the fire by 6:11pm.

Crews believe this fire may have been started deliberately.

Harwich Road, Great Oakley –

Fire crews were needed at 1.20pm on August 10 after a fuel tanker caught fire.

On arrival, crews reported that the brakes of a tanker were on fire.

Crews have extinguished the fire and worked to suppress the product that has leaked.

Group Manager Danny Partridge, Incident Commander said: “Thank you to residents for their patience and keeping windows and doors closed in this hot weather and to the site staff for their help during this incident.”