Four days of extreme heat are expected to hit Essex from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14, and people might be asking the question on if a hosepipe ban is to be expected in the county.

Areas like Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have announced hosepipe bans in the last couple of weeks, and Thames Water also announced one yesterday (August 9) for the London area.

The dry period of weather that has affected much of the UK over the past couple of months has seen this occur, and some people might question if a hosepipe ban will need to be implemented in Essex or not to help save water levels.

Three different water companies serve Essex in Affinity Water, Anglian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water.

Here's what those three have said so far on the possibility of a hosepipe ban in the county.

Will there be a hosepipe ban in Essex?





Affinity Water

Affinity Water serves the North West corner of Essex, as well as other parts of Eastern and Central England, covering areas like Harlow and Saffron Walden.

As reported by the Watford Observer, Affinity Water have said that they don't plan to introduce restrictions, but do encourage people to save water where they can regardless.

An Affinity Water spokesperson said: “At current levels, we should not need to introduce restrictions this year, however we are dependent on rainfall over the upcoming autumn/winter period to refill groundwater aquifers for spring/summer 2023 and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Hang up your hose, try to use a watering can or water butt instead.”

Anglian Water

Anglian Water also believe they are well-prepared for the continuing dry weather and should not need to introduce a hosepipe ban.

As reported in INews a spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Despite a very dry year so far, our reservoir levels are stable, at around 80 per cent full, and our groundwater sources are in reasonable shape too, so we’re not currently planning on any hosepipe bans this year.

“But we are watching river levels very closely at the moment to see how they respond if it stays dry. We operate in the driest region in the country, so conserving and managing our water resources and protecting against drought is what we do every day."

Essex and Suffolk Water

Essex and Suffolk Water have not announced plans for a hosepipe ban due to reservoir levels being stable despite high demand.

Like the other two water suppliers for the county, they are offering tips for people to save water, which can be found on their website here.