MOURNING friends and pupils are being invited to bring flowers and written tributes when they return to school to remember Archie Battersbee.

Chase High School, in Prittlewell Chase, Westcliff, has also vowed to host a celebration of the 12-year-old’s life in the future to show its love and support for his family.

Headteacher Jamie Foster has written a letter to parents of pupils at the school outlining plans to pay tribute to its former Year 7 student, Archie.

It said: “When the community return in September, we will have a room of remembrance and reflection.

“As well as a book of condolence available for pupils and staff to write any messages they may wish to do so.

“If your child would like to bring flowers or written tributes in the first week back, we will ensure they are delivered to the family.

“We will arrange a suitable celebration for Archie at the school in due course, in conjunction with the junior leadership team.”

Archie died on Saturday after his life support treatment was withdrawn following a long-running legal battle between his parents and hospital bosses.

He had been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend on April 7.

“It is with great sadness that I write to you, to share the news of the death of one of our Year 7 pupils, Archie,” Mr Foster’s letter added.

“I am sure you have followed the events that have been covered extensively in the media, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

The school were contacted for further comment but did not respond in time for print.

Essex Police has meanwhile confirmed it is not investigating the circumstances around Archie’s death.

A spokesman for the force said: “We remain in frequent contact with the boy’s family in order to provide the necessary support and the thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with them.

“A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”