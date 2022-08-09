Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Zuki and Mowgli
Gender - Male (Zuki) and Female (Mowgli)
Age - 10 years old (Zuki) and six years old (Mowgli)
Breed - Saluki
Colour - Tan
Zuki and Mowgli are a delightful pair of Salukis who have come to the RSPCA through no fault of their own, after their previous owner could no longer care for them.
Having been best friends and lived together for the past six years the pair are now very close and would ideally love to find a home together. They do get on with other dogs so could potentially live with a resident dog as well pending introductions.
Walks are a joy with this pair, especially if they have access to quieter nature areas. Mowgli can find busy roads and traffic a bit worrying, but he does enjoy a nice sniff and explore of nature.
If you want to adopt Zuki and Mowgli you can view their full profile here.
Nancy
Gender - Female
Age - Three years old
Breed - Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed
Colour - Tan
Nancy is a friendly, playful young female Dog de Bordeaux who came to the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray.
She loves meeting new people, playing with toys and going on walks.
Nancy is incredibly food motivated, so would benefit from some further positive reward-based training.
She could live with children of secondary school age and potentially another dog as she usually gets on well with others.
If you want to adopt Nancy you can view their full profile here.
Hawthorne
Gender - Male
Age - One-year-old (approx.)
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black
Hawthorne was brought into the RSPCA after being found living as a stray. For at least some of his young life he has had to fend for himself living outdoors in difficult conditions.
He is understandably shy and will need a patient owner who is able to give him the time and space he needs to settle in to his new life.
Hawthorne would need to be the only cat in the home and could live with secondary school children.
If you want to adopt Hawthorne you can view their full profile here.
Raspberry
Gender - Male
Age - Between six and 12 months
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black and White
Raspberry came into the RSPCA's care after being found with an injured leg, but after receiving treatment he has made a remarkable recovery and is ready to find his forever home.
He is quite nervous when meeting new people, but given time he should be able to be more comfortable.
If you want to adopt Raspberry you can view their full profile here.
