Essex Police has revealed which tattoos will prevent candidates from being able to join the force.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, published by Essex Police, discussed which tattoos will prevent potential candidates from joining the force.

The person requesting information has hand tattoos and a prominent full neck and throat tattoo, which they say are not offensive, and asked if this would stop them from joining Essex Police.

In response, the force says visible tattoos are deemed unacceptable if they could reasonably be interpreted as discriminatory and offensive, or if they indicate of attitudes or views which are inconsistent with the College of Policing's Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Behaviour.

Read more >>> The types of speed cameras snaring motorists in Essex – and how many each caught

Tattoos meeting any of the above criteria will prevent you from being able to join Essex Police.

It says careful consideration will be given to any tattoo located on the neck, face or hands, in deciding if this is acceptable.

This includes consideration of the size, nature and prominence of the tattoo.

Such tattoos are, the force says, "unlikely to present a professional image" such that they will, more often than not, also be a bar to joining Essex Police.

Tattoos are considered by the head of Professional Standards Department who will make a decision as to whether they are acceptable or not.