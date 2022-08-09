The seven types of speed cameras snaring motorists in Essex have been revealed.
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, published by Essex Police, shows 113,324 speeding offences were detected by the force in 2021.
These drivers were caught by seven different types of speed cameras, and the request reveals how many each caught.
The Vector average speed cameras caught the most, with 36,947 snared by this device.
Read more >>> TV star from Line of Duty and Broadchurch visits Essex theme park
The RS-GS11 detected 34,897 speeding offences in Essex last year, while handheld radars caught 17,445.
The HADECS3 caught 11,733 speeding drivers and the GTC-GS11 device captured 7,412.
TruCAM caught 4,424 and SPECS detected the least with 466 recorded.
Of these offences the most common outcome was no action, at 59,968.
A total of 30,433 were sent on a course and 1,510 were prosecuted.
Read more >>> Met Office issues amber weather warning for extreme heat in Essex this week
Other outcomes include:
- Case Prep Holding Bay - 493
- CO - 3,968
- Conditional Offer Print Pending - 10
- Conditional Offer Sent - 4,431
- D54FFP Print Pending - 5
- D54FFP Produced - 72
- NIP Sent - 8
- Retraining and Conditional Offer Sent - 1,945
- Retraining Course Attended and Completed - 4,802
- Retraining Course Booked - 4,340
- Retraining Course Withdrawn - 963
- Retraining Offer Print Pending - 21
- Sent to Case Prep - 355
For the offences that were cancelled, the most common reason why was because they were emergency service vehicles (21,444).
There were a number of other reasons such as camera issues (3,868) and focus issues (1,667).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel