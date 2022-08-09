The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for all of Essex which will last from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14.
Temperatures are expected to be in the region of 28C-29C during this time period.
The warning covers the entire county, as well as large swathes of England and Wales.
What do different weather warnings mean?
In a statement, the Met Office said: "Temperatures will increase across much of the UK over the coming week. Temperatures will be highest across parts of England and Wales with these peaking on Friday and Saturday. In addition to high daytime maxima, temperatures overnight will remain very warm, especially in larger urban areas."
What to expect for an amber heatwave warning
The Met Office said that people should expect:
- Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat
- The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses
- Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required
- An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail.
- More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents.
- Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays
You can find out more about the weather warning via the Met Office website.
