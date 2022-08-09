CHRISTMAS has come early at a popular south Essex garden centre which is alredy getting into the festive spirit, just as the UK braces itself for another heatwave.

Summerhill Garden Centre, which lies just off the A127 at Basildon, has launched Christmas “teaser display’s” for customers in preparation for the official launch of its festive department later this month.

It is claimed to be one of the earliest Christmas displays in the UK this year, as bosses look to maintain their reputation for launching festivities in the summer.

A spokesman for the garden centre says its main displays will be launching on the August bank holiday weekend.

Despite some claiming it is “too early”, customers are already loving it.

Ila Frakes, 48, travels all the way from Romford every year to visit the Summerhill Christmas department with her son Harley, 15.

She said: “It is never too early.

“My son is disabled so I like to create something magical at home for him every year, in every room, so it takes time to plan.

“I visit Summerhill every August bank holiday when the whole Christmas department opens, no matter how hot or sunny it is.

“I think more places should have Christmas decorations available from August as there are so many people like me who like to start early and add to their collections.

“It is a truly magical place, no matter the month.”

Jenny Dew, a 30-year-old mum from Basildon, visits the centre as soon as it opens launches its festive stock.

She added: “I have always been such a huge fan of Christmas, with my friends called me Mrs Christmas, and saying I have an obsessive Christmas disorder.

“I am always sone of the first to go to Summerhill’s on their opening day as it is never too early.

“I change my theme every year and my kids have grown up with our annual Summerhill Christmas shop in August.”

There are baubles, decorations, candy canes, and so much more already on sale.

A spokesman for Summerhill Garden Centre said it is never too early for a Christmas department.

They said: “Our Christmas department is one of the largest in the area, meaning we must organise and prep early.

“We have had many customers already contact us asking when it will be open as we seem to have become quite well known for opening our Christmas department early.

“Christmas lovers have been buying from our teaser display already over the past month.

“We can’t wait for them to see our full display which opens on the August bank holiday.”