ARCHIE Battersbee’s mother has said she is “the proudest mum in the world” after her son Archie died earlier today.

Outside of the Royal London Hospital, his family confirmed that Archie died at 12:15pm today after his life support was withdrawn

His life support was due to be withdrawn at 10am this morning after the family’s legal fight to move him from the hospital to a hospice came to an end.

Speaking through tears outside the hospital, his mother, Hollie Dance, said in tears that “he fought right until the very end.

She said: “In sadness, Archie passed at 12.15pm today.

“I would just like to say I am the proudest mum in the world.

“He was such a beautiful little boy.

“He fought right until the very end, and I am so proud to be his mum.”

His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April.

Outside the hospital, relative Ella Carter, described the trauma faced by Archie’s family as “barbaric” as she described the 12-year-old’s final moments.

She said: “His stats remained completely stable for two hours until they completely removed ventilation and he went completely blue.

“There is absolutely nothing dignified about watching a family member or a child suffocate.

“No family should ever have to go through what we have been through – it is barbaric.”

Ms Carter and Archie’s mother then collapsed into each other’s arms, cried, hugged, and walked slowly back into the hospital.