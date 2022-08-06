ARCHIE Battersbee’s family say that he has died after his life support was withdrawn earlier today.

Hollie Dance spoke outside the Royal London Hospital that Archie died at 12.15pm today.

His life support was due to be withdrawn at 10am this morning after the family’s legal fight to move him from the hospital to a hospice came to an end.

Speaking through tears outside the Royal London Hospital, Hollie Dance said: “In sadness, Archie passed at 12.15pm today.

“I would just like to say I am the proudest mum in the world.

“He was such a beautiful little boy.

"He fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum.”

His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.

Archie Battersbee’s mother announced her son’s death and said “he fought right until the very end”.

Archie had been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend on April 7.

More to follow.