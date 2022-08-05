Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7.

There will be a few closures on all the major roads in Essex over the weekend (PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, August 5 in Essex?





A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

Alongside that between Junction 19 and 25 in both directions there will be slip road closures and lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade from 9pm to 5am.

In both directions between Junction 25 and Junction 30 there will be carriageway closure and a diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways at the same time.

Finally, between Junction 29 and 31 in both directions there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs, also at the same time.

M25

On the M25 Clockwise from Junction 29 to 30 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures as well as roundabout lane closures for resurfacing works.

These will take place from 11pm to 6am.

Additionally, from Junction 26 to 27 on the Clockwise way there will be carriageway and entry slip road closure for surfacing works at the same time.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, August 6 in Essex?

A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

On the West Tunnel northbound crossing there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Again, on the M25 Clockwise from Junction 29 to 30 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures as well as roundabout lane closures for resurfacing works, this time from 10pm to 6am.

Also on the anti-clockwise way from Junction 27 to 26 there will be carriageway and link road closures for joint replacement works from 8pm to 8am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, August 7 in Essex?





A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Sunday.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Again, on the M25 Clockwise from Junction 29 to 30 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures as well as roundabout lane closures for resurfacing works, this time from 10.30pm to 5.30am.