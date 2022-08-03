SOUTHEND United plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors after a deal meant their stadium now has a “Gilbert & Rose West Stand”.

The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.

The matter sparked a flurry of activity on social media and, having been alerted to the unintentional reference to West.

A spokesman for the club revealed they were likely to hold talks with Gilbert & Rose to “come up with different arrangement of words”.

They said: “They are a fantastic local estate agent, and we look forward to working with them during this partnership, which will include a number of community projects.”

Rose West was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 1995 for the murders of 10 young women and girls.

Some Blues fans were unsure of what to make of the 'unfortunate' event.

Gary Jackets, 52, said: “In 45 years of trials and tribulations I thought I had seen and heard of everything from the home of football.

“Sadly not, this is the best one yet.

“Either a brilliant bit of PR or a massive error of judgment, sadly probably the latter.

“It’s certainly caught the footballing worlds imagination!”

Chris Miller, 48, another Southend fan, said it will have to be changed.

He said: “This is pretty poor all round, surely it must have been spotted before it was finalised.

“For sure, they need to look at this, and change it as soon as possible really.”

Simon Harris, a Southend prankster, and author at Man Behaving Dadly, added: "I am torn between this being an unfortunate mistake and intentional guerilla marketing.

"It all seems rather odd!"

The Shrimpers are due to launch their fifth-tier campaign at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday, with tickets currently on sale to home fans in the West Stand on the club’s website.