WORK is set to start this week on a new multi-million-pound bypass project in mid Essex.

The bypass will create a “crucial link between the A120 and A12 and connect Chelmsford, Braintree, London Stansted Airport and the wider region.”

The scheme has been developed by Essex County Council, working with Chelmsford City Council, and is part of a £250 million investment that also includes a new railway station at Beaulieu.

Plans were granted planning approval earlier this year and will involve building a new 4.6km single carriageway road between the current Beaulieu Park development and a new roundabout on the existing A131 at Chatham Green.

The plans also include dualling 1.2km of the existing A131 between Chatham Green and Deres Bridge Roundabout.

Ahead of the anticipated start of the main bypass construction works early next year, enabling works will get underway this week to build a new conveyor bridge which will ultimately span the new bypass.

The new bridge will enable the continued operation of an existing mineral quarry, Bulls Lodge, during construction and operation of the bypass.

Octavius Infrastructure has been appointed by Essex County Council as the contractor for the advanced works and will be undertaking preliminary investigations at the site north of Beaulieu Parkway from this week, with main building works then scheduled to start from August 22.

It is currently anticipated this initial phase of enabling works will take 12 months to complete.

No major traffic disruption is expected during the advanced works, with most of the works taking place away from the existing road network.

Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Renewal, Infrastructure and Planning Lesley Wagland said: “The start of these advanced works is a significant milestone for the Chelmsford North East Bypass project and another big step towards construction of the bypass itself.

“Once built, the Chelmsford North East Bypass will not only create a crucial link between the A120 and A12 and connect Chelmsford, Braintree, London Stansted Airport and the wider region, but also support growth, improve journey times and help ease congestion in Chelmsford.”

Construction of the bypass currently is scheduled to begin next year and to be completed in 2025/26.

For more information about the scheme visit essexhighways.org/chelmsford-north-east-bypass.