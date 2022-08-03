LOVE Island finalists touched down at an Essex airport fresh off their eight-week spell on the ITV reality show.

All the couples which made the final were seen at Stansted Airport on Wednesday after leaving sun-kissed Mallorca.

Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a kiss as they landed back in the UK following the final of the ITV2 dating show.

The couple posed for the cameras as they left Stansted Airport together after flew in from Majorca on Wednesday.

Ekin-Su, wearing a denim jacket and leather trousers, was handed a bouquet of flowers as she arrived with Italian business owner Davide, who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.



They were joined by fellow island couples Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

Gemma and Luca were greeted by family as they left the terminal, with Gemma also handed a bouquet of white flowers.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page screamed and ran with open arms towards the party waiting to meet her.

In a twist, ITV this year scrapped the option for one of the winning couple to steal all of the prize money for themselves.

Ekin-Su and partner Davide were crowned winners in Monday’s live final.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over viewers with their fiery but passionate relationship that spanned most of the series.

ITV said they had received 63.7 per cent of the public vote during voting across Sunday and Monday.

Gemma and Luca finished second.

Indiyah and Dami came in third.

Tasha and Andrew placed fourth.

Upon hearing they had won, Ekin-Su burst into tears while Davide gasped and said “I can’t believe it” before they embraced their fellow finalists.

Laura Whitmore hosted the live final from the garden of the ITV2 show’s Mallorcan villa while a cheering audience looked on.

The winning pair were also congratulated on their win by last year’s winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Millie, also from Essex, said on Instagram: “Congrats to the gorgeous couple. My absolute pleasure to virtually hand over the crown to the well-deserved winners. Love Island 2022 over and out.”

Reardon added: “Massive congratulations to these two and all the finalists, smashed it all the way. Best feeling going. Enjoy the celebrations.”

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.