NEWSTANDS stacked with front pages depicting our Lionesses’ historic Euros triumph really was a sight to savour yesterday morning.

Emanating a feeling of unbridled joy and celebration, the mirroring cross-paper coverage truly signified the magnitude of their achievement.

Not only has the victory cemented their legacy within the beautiful game, the success of Sarina Wiegman’s players has deployed an optimism throughout the nation.

Following a quite frankly depressing couple of years, the Lionesses’ win has rejuvenated public spirit and inspired an entire generation of young girls.

The determination, self-belief, and camaraderie which emanated from the England team’s dressing room throughout the tournament broke down barriers.

It brought people together and eradicated division at a time when even politicians within the same party are taking pot shots at each other.

The footballers’ refreshing honesty and desire to voice their thoughts and feelings with very minimal PR filter also makes this win feel particularly special.

Not only were we rooting for them as athletes, but we were also cheering on the people and personalities they are with or without the ball at their feet.

We may well have had to endure 56 years of footballing hurt, but this victory arguably holds much more greater significance than a Euros win last summer would have.

So, with that in mind, I’d say it was more than worth the wait.

Finally, football has come home.