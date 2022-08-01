TRIBUTES have been paid to a 21-year-old student who died in the sea off Clacton.

Sujal Sahu was among a group of six friends who got into difficulty in the water near Clacton Pier on July 19.

Five of the group were brought to safety and a major search operation was launched by the Coastguard in a bid to find Sujal.

Essex Police sadly confirmed on July 23 that the body of a man had been recovered in Jaywick.

Sujal, who is from Ajmer in Rajasthan, India, had been living in Cambridge for two years and was studying computer science at Anglia Ruskin University.

Family friend Manjeet Pancholi said: “I know the family from back home and I understand Sujal was a lively and confident person with lots of energy.

“He wanted to do something with his life to set an example and help his family.

“His family are broken and in deep pain.

“He was their only son – and they will never fill this void in their lives.

“Sujal and his friends visited Clacton on the hottest day of the year and decided to go to the beach.

“I understand they got into trouble after the current took them far away from the beach and then they were hit by a number of large waves.

“I have spoken to his friends, who are all in shock too.

“But they are being provided with counselling by the university.”

It is understood that Anglia Ruskin University is helping with travel arrangements, but the family are also appealing for financial help towards the funeral.

Sujal leaves his father Bhagwan, mother Usha and sister Vrati, who were due to arrive in the UK over the weekend.

Essex Police previously said that as the appropriate authority, it was liaising with its international partners in order to contact the family.

Alex Porter, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said everybody’s thoughts were with the family.

“We understand this will be an upsetting time for those involved, and our condolences are with them at this difficult time,” he said.

Anyone who would like to help the family can email cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk