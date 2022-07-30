POLICE have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was recovered from a lake in Essex.

Officers were called to the Distillery Pond area of Colchester on Monday, July 25 shortly after 5pm.

Specialist teams were deployed and subsequently recovered the body of a man.

A forensic post-mortem examination was subsequently carried out and Police have since confirmed the identity of the man Christopher Scales.

Christopher, 41, has been missing since February 1. Despite widespread searches across the borough, he could not be located.

A spokesman said: "His family have been informed and they are being supported.

"The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are today with Christopher’s family and friends."

Chris' life-partner Emma Robinson told the Gazette of the tragic discovery yesterday.

She said: “I want people to know he has been found – there are lots of people who have followed this from the beginning who need to know.

“I definitely feel like I have closure now, because I have got him back – I thought we would never find him.”

To donate to the ongoing funeral fundraising page, visit tinyurl.com/2s43dxhs.