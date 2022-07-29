Officers have launched a murder investigation into the disappearance of 30 year-old Madison Wright from Basildon.

Madison has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday, July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found in Brackendale Avenue on Tuesday 26 July.

She is 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with hazel eyes and shoulder length blonde hair.

She has a dreamcatcher tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

This morning, a 36 year-old man from Pitsea was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

However, Madison is still missing and police need to find her.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Madison is a young mum, with a family who love her and are desperately worried about her.

“She’s been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her.

“We have a team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff working to find her and we urgently need anyone with information about her disappearance to contact us.

“In particular we need to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Madison since the morning of the 22nd or saw her between that point and when [car] was found on the 26th.

“When she was last seen she was wearing a pink top, black trousers, and flip flops.

“A dedicated phone line has been set up and the number is: 0207 1267612.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with police .

Quote the crime reference number 42/197308/22.

Officers have also set up a special portal through which information can be reported: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1

Let police know by submitting a report on the website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call police on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.