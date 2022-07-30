FROM Ramsay Street to Dibley village, these famous faces are all heading to south Essex this autumn…

DAWN FRENCH

The Vicar of Dibley comedian will be bringing her tour, ‘Dawn French is a Huge Twat’ to the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend on October 2. She promises to tell the audience some ‘buttock-clenching embarrassing stories’ and give everyone a peek behind the scenes of her work life. Tickets are £45 and £50. Southendtheatres.org.uk

MICHAEL PALIN

The Monty Python legend and intrepid globetrotter is bringing tales of two of the most extraordinary journeys he’s ever made to the stage at Colchester’s Charter Hall on October 1. His one man tour ‘From North Korea Into Iraq’ will see Michael deliver first-hand accounts of journeys through two countries on the dark side of history. Tickets are £34. Colchester-events.co.uk

JASON DONOVAN

Fresh out of filming the Neighbours finale, Jason Donovan is coming to Southend in the epic new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The smash-hit London Palladium production is coming to the Cliffs Pavilion for one week only -and audiences can expect a star-studded cast on stage, including Alexandra Burke, Jac Yarrow and Neighbours heart-throb and singing sensation Jason. He will play the part of the Pharaoh in Joseph- the musical that made him a star 31 years ago when he played the title role in the Andrew Lloyd Webber/ Tim Rice blockbuster. Tickets range from £27-£60. Southendtheatres.org.uk

LUCY WORSLEY

The popular TV historian is bringing her show ‘Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie’ to the Palace Theatre in Westcliff on September 6. Audiences can spend an evening with the queen of history as she delves into the fascinating life of the queen of crime- Agatha Christie. Lucy will share her research based on the crime writer’s personal letters and papers. Tickets are £32.50. southendtheatres.org.uk

HARRY HILL

Get ready for the oversized collar and cuffs as Harry Hill heads for the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend on November 19 where he’ll share his all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular. Famous for his TV shows including Harry Hill’s TV burp, audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah and Ian, The Information Worm. Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick). Tickets cost £35. Southendtheatres.org