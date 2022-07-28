A cloned car smashed a railway gate and drove down the tracks after failing to stop for police on the A12 in Essex.

Firearms officers drafted in police dogs and a helicopter after finding a cloned Fiat 500 on the A12 in Margaretting.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers, smashed a railway gate and drove down the track.

The driver ran away but with the help of Essex Police dogs and National Police Air Service he was arrested for multiple offences.

The car drove down the tracks in a dramatic police chase. Photo: Essex Police OSG

A spokesman for Essex Police's operational support group said: "Essex Police Firearms and QX01 found this cloned Fiat 500 on the A12 at Margaretting.

"The vehicle failed to stop and smashed a railway gate driving down the track.

"The driver ran away but with Essex Police Dogs and NPAS South East driver located and arrested for multiple offences.

The car smashed a railway gate. Photo: Essex Police OSG

"Thank you to British Transport Police London and British Transport Police Essex for their help and support dealing with this.

"Thanks to Network Rail for dealing with the damage.

"Thank you to NJ01 from Essex Police Chelmsford for conveying the rather muddy prisoner to custody."