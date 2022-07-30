Scrolling through houses on Rightmove is a great pastime. From lusting over mansions to county estates and beach getaways to a cabin in the woods, there’s a dream home out there for every personality.

Whether you’re planning on buying or not, having a nosey at the houses is good fun.

If you have a couple of million pounds to hand then this seafront property located on Lodwick in the town of Shoeburyness might be a decent home to invest in.

The detached house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and views across the Thames Estuary and Kent coastline.

Overhead view of the property (Rightmove)

It is described on its Rightmove page as "in need of some updating" but it offers potential for a buyer looking to create their own perfect design.

Take a look inside the property

The property features panelled front doors and a covered Porch which leads into a spacious and inviting reception hall.

Oak parquet flooring is used for this area, which also has a storage cupboard next to a staircase leading upstairs.

The reception area of the house (Rightmove)

In terms of the lounge, the Rightmove website says: "This bright and beautifully proportioned living room enjoys a dual aspect with wide double glazed window overlooking the rear garden and affording wonderful views across the Thames Estuary and Kent coastline."

It also has double glazed French double doors which lead to a side walled courtyard garden with electric sun awning.

Alongside that there is the formal dining room, with a tiled floor, coved ceiling and a service hatch leading to the kitchen.

The formal dining room (Rightmove)

Speaking of the kitchen it is fitted with a wide range of Cream fronted units and extensive work surfaces with an inset sink unit with mixer tap.

Three of the four bedrooms feature a great view over the seafront, have a lot of space and are furnished comfortably.

Spacious garden (Rightmove)

Outside the house itself there is a double-width garage, plus a large garden which has plenty of space to add whatever you desire.

See the full listing on the Rightmove website here.