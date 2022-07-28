A man has been charged with murder, following the death of a man in Chelmsford on Monday.
Police were re called to reports of a man seriously injured in Nelson Grove at around 4.30am.
Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "As a result of a fast-paced investigation by Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, a man was arrested in connection with the investigation, later that day."
Marek Hecko, 25 of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford was arrested and has now been charged with murder.
He will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.
