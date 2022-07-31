PEOPLE can get an exclusive look behind the scene of a life-saving Essex charity with a new Channel 4 series.

Currently airing in More 4 and All 4, the latest series of Emergency Helicopter Medics is highlighting the work of the helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) teams at Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT).

Film crews have been given rare access to travel and record, the charity’s doctors, paramedics, and pilots, as they attended incidents around the two counties.

EHAAT say the filming and interviews took place during September and October last year.

The gripping show gives the viewer unique access to what are very real-life emergencies taking place on our doorstep.

The charity says the ten episodes make for compulsive viewing, and may not be for the faint hearted, as the charity’s clinical teams will be filmed up close, attending to patients in life or death situations.

The final episode aired on July 24, but viewers can see all the episodes on All 4.

In all, 16 members of the HEMS teams at Essex and Herts Air Ambulance took part in the filming and there are six individual stories.

Pam Withrington, fundraising and marketing director at Essex and Herts Air Ambulance urges people to tune into watch the programme.

He said: “This is a rare chance to really see close the valuable lifesaving work we do as a charity.

“We deliver a first-class pre-hospital emergency medical service to the people of Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas, taking the hospital to the patient, delivering advanced care to people who are very often experiencing the worst days of their lives.

“And any one of us could need this service at any moment.

“The service is provided free of charge, but the charity receives limited direct funding from the Government and none from the National Lottery.

“It costs in excess of £750,000 every month to keep the service operational and cover all charitable costs, and this would not be possible without the generosity and goodwill of people in Essex, and Hertfordshire.”