THOUSANDS of students hailing from around the globe can now look to the future after a university hosted its first summer graduation since the start of the pandemic.

The University of Essex accommodated more than 4,000 pupils at its Wivenhoe campus for its Class of 2022 graduation celebration.

The summer event marked the educational institution’s first since 2019, after the Covid-19 crisis resulted in many graduation ceremonies having to be postponed.

Many of the students who attended the most recent graduation, therefore, had also had to overcome numerous challenges in order to complete their studies.

Jonathan West, from Colchester, who completed a BSc in Physiotherapy, said: “Five or six years ago, I never would have thought I’d be a physio.

“I’m proud of the fact I gained the skills and experience to become one. I’m also proud I helped run the Physiotherapy Society for a year.”

Charley Hodges, from Canvey Island, completed a BA in Criminology and hopes to now continue her studies at postgraduate level.

She added: “I have made many positive relationships, have been supported in my development and been guided in learning how to handle different situations.

“It has been an experience to remember and one to continue.”

Professor Anthony Forster, University of Essex vice chancellor, said the students’ determined to tackle coronavirus-related adversities while studying was remarkable.

He said: “This is the first summer graduation we have been able to host for three years.

“I am absolutely delighted we are able to, once again, have the opportunity share this special day together on our Colchester Campus.

“The last two years have tested everyone’s patience and motivation in a way no one could have ever predicted.

“Our students have risen to the challenges posed by an unprecedented global pandemic with resilience and determination.”

In addition to undergraduates, honorary degrees have also been handed out to outstanding figures in the arts, sports, technology, and science and business sectors.

This week’s graduation events will be dedicated students from previous years who were until now unable to attend in-person celebrations because of Covid-19.

