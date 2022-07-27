A conduct panel has found a former Essex Police officer who behaved inappropriately towards two female officers would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

Former PC William Reeves was found to have committed gross misconduct after behaving inappropriately towards two female officers who were also going through training at the Essex Police College.

It was also alleged that former PC Reeves had insulted a member of the public while off duty and not in a police building.

The allegations related to incidents which took place between June and August 2021.

As a result of that behaviour, he was alleged to have breached the standards of authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

A conduct hearing took place on Monday, July 18 and a panel chaired by independent, legally qualified Harry Ireland found the allegations to be proven.

If he had not already resigned in February 2022, former PC Reeves would have been dismissed.

Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “I expect everyone in Essex Police to be respectful, courteous and professional.

“It is clear that former PC Reeves did not share these values. His behaviour towards female colleagues was completely unacceptable.

“The panel found that, had not resigned, he would have been dismissed.

“As we continue to recruit and grow as a force, Essex Police is committed to ensuring all officers and staff are here to protect and serve you, the people of Essex, and treat their colleagues with respect and courtesy.”