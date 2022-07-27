Rail travellers, including in Essex, have faced disruption today (Wednesday, July 27) after thousands of workers walked out on strike.
Only around one in five trains are running on Wednesday, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.
Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on strike.
Passengers were urged to only travel by train if they must, and, if it is necessary, to allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.
Trains will also be disrupted on Thursday morning with a later start to services as employees return to duties.
Alongside this the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers’ union Aslef at seven companies will strike on Saturday.
Trains will finish much earlier than usual today on a reduced schedule and there are several train stations in Essex who are not running any services at all.
List of Essex stations shut during rail strike
- Alresford
- Althorne
- Battlesbridge
- Braintree
- Braintree Freeport
- Bures
- Bunrham-on-Crouch
- Chafford Hundred
- Chappel & Wakes Colne
- Clacton-on-Sea
- Colchester Town
- Cressing
- Dovercourt
- Great Bentley
- Frinton-on-Sea
- Kirby Cross
- Harwich International
- Harwich Town
- Hythe
- Mistley
- North Fambridge
- Ockendon
- South Woodham Ferrers
- Thorpe-le-Soken
- Walton-on-the-Naze
- Weeley
- White Notley
- Wivenhoe
- Wrabness
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here