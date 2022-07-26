A SOUTHEND MP has called for the city to host Eurovision 2023 after it was announced the UK will hold the event as winning country Ukraine is no longer be able to.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) previously decided the event could not be held in the war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

This was despite Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphing at this year's competition in Turin, Italy, with the UK's Sam Ryder the runner-up.

Now the organisers have confirmed the UK will be hosting the event, with the search for the host city beginning this week.

The BBC and EBU will jointly make the final decision on which city will host.

Any winner would require a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links for the competing countries and their delegations.

London, Manchester and Sheffield are among the cities offering to host Eurovision in the United Kingdom next year, with the capital's mayor vowing to make it a contest that "celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain".

However, Southend West MP Anna Firth has called for the new city of Southend to host the huge event.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, tweeted out a video announcing the UK would be hosting Eurovision 2023, saying: "It’s official. Eurovision is coming to the UK.

"This is Ukraine’s Eurovision and it’s an absolute privilege and honour for the UK to be supporting our friends."

Ms Firth responded: "Fabulous news. It has to be at the new City of Southend."

Southend Young Conservatives chair Andy Wilkins joined the MP in her call for the city to be the next host.

Eurovision posted the UK's host city history including London (four times), Edinburgh, Brighton, Harrogate and Birmingham, and said: "Where next?"

Mr Wilkins replied: "Southend! Make it happen!"

He further said: "For once, I am asking for cross party support to push for a bid for Southend to host next years Eurovision in the UK. Please make it happen."

His reasons Southend should bid to host included Southend Airport, rail travel, roads and potential future investment.

He added: "If Harrogate can host it in 1982, then Southend can host it in 2023."

His list of possible Southend venues included the Cliffs Pavillion, Roots Hall, Garons, Palace Theatre, Chalkwell Park, Priory Park, Southchurch Park and Belfairs Park.

The young chair also said it would be a chance to showcase Southend as the best seaside city in the UK.