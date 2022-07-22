Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

From Junction 25 to 30 in both directions there will be a carriageway closure and diversion route in place for barrier/fence safety repairs which will last from 9pm to 5am.

A carriageway closure will also be in place between Junction 29 and 31 in both directions at the same time also for barrier/fence safety repairs.

M25

On the M25 Clockwise from Junction 29 to 30 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures as well as roundabout lane closures for resurfacing works.

These will take place from 11pm to 6am.

Additionally, from Junction 26 to 24 on the Anti-Clockwise way there will be lane closures and slip road closures for cyclical works from 11pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 23 in Essex?

A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the A12 in both directions at Junction 26 Eight Ash Green there will be exit slip road closures and lane closures on slip road for junction improvement works from 9pm to 6am.

M25

Again, on the M25 Clockwise from Junction 29 to 30 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures as well as roundabout lane closures for resurfacing works, this time from 10pm to 6am.

A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the A12 in both directions at Junction 26 Eight Ash Green there will be exit slip road closures and lane closures on slip road for junction improvement works from 9pm to 6am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Again, on the M25 Clockwise from Junction 29 to 30 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures as well as roundabout lane closures for resurfacing works, this time from 10pm to 6am.