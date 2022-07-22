DEFIANT councillors have unanimously agreed to oppose the damaging pylon proposals from National Grid.

Councils in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk have united in order to condemn the current proposal of the network of 50m tall pylons.

Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk county councils have passed motions to oppose the East Anglia Green proposal put forward by National Grid.

The councils stated they fully support the need to generate renewable, low carbon electricity, in order to meet local and national net zero aims.

However, both councils agree the current plan is destructive, outdated and will cause irreparable damage to the countryside, wildlife and communities.

They believe a more suitable and sustainable alternative has not been properly investigated, such as undersea cable routes around East Anglia’s coastline.

Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council, said: “We are incredibly disappointed that this initial, non-statutory consultation explored just one option: a disruptive network of overground cables.

“It was presented in such a way that this is the only option, and that it is a done deal. I would like to assure our residents in Essex, and our friends in Norfolk and Suffolk, that is certainly not a done deal.

“Together we will oppose the current proposal at every opportunity and pressure for alternative solutions to be fully detailed.”

Other council bosses had previously hit out at the plans. Colchester councillor Andrea Luxford-Vaughan had stated the proposals left her “deeply concerned”.

Essex county councillor David King had previously stated: “This proposal is causing deep concern to many residents, especially in north Colchester where the impact will be greatest.