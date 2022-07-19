A record-breaking 39C has been recorded in Essex as temperatures reached their peak across the county.

The Met Office revealed today that the UK experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.

Now, this afternoon, a new official record for Essex of 39C has been recorded.

The temperature was recorded at High Beech, near Epping Forest.

Writtle also exceeded its previous record with 39C also recorded, according to the Met Office.

So far this afternoon, five official Met Office sites nationally have exceeded 40C.



Coningsby (Lincs), St James's Park, Heathrow, Kew Gardens and Northolt. — Essex Weather 🌤 (@EssexWeather) July 19, 2022

Read more >>> LIVE: Updates as heatwave brings a second day of searing heat

A spokesman for Essex Weather on Twitter said: "Temperatures are now reaching their peak across Essex.

"This afternoon, a new official county record of 39C was recorded at High Beech, near Epping Forest. Writtle also exceeded its previous record. So many records broken today, incredible.

"So many records broken today, incredible."

The record comes as the UK temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever when Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2C at 12.50pm today.