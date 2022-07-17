Weather experts and forecasters have warned temperatures could reach the dizzy heights of 40 degrees early next week as the heatwave continues.
A red warning for exceptional heat has been issued as the mercury is expected to reach the low 30s in Southend, with other parts of the UK tipped for highs into the upper 30s.
The Met Office issued a red weather warning when “dangerous weather is expected”.
When this kind of alert is issued you should take action to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather, if you haven’t already done so.
The Met Office is forecasting an exceptionally hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.
Here's an hour by hour forecast for Essex for today and tomorrow:
Today
1pm - 28C mostly sunny
2pm - 29C mostly sunny
3pm - 29C mostly sunny
4pm - 30C high level clouds
5pm - 29C high level clouds
6pm - 27C high level clouds
7pm - 25C high level clouds
8pm - 25C high level clouds
9pm - 23C high level clouds
Tomorrow:
5am - 17C sunny
6am - 18C sunny
7am - 21C sunny
8am - 24C sunny
9am - 28C sunny
10am - 31C sunny
11am - 33C sunny
12pm - 35C sunny
1pm - 36C sunny
2pm - 37C sunny
3pm - 38C sunny
4pm - 38C sunny
5pm - 38C sunny
6pm - 37C sunny
7pm - 35C sunny
8pm - 33C sunny
9pm - 31C sunny
