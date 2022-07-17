Weather experts and forecasters have warned temperatures could reach the dizzy heights of 40 degrees early next week as the heatwave continues.

A red warning for exceptional heat has been issued as the mercury is expected to reach the low 30s in Southend, with other parts of the UK tipped for highs into the upper 30s.

The Met Office issued a red weather warning when “dangerous weather is expected”.

When this kind of alert is issued you should take action to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather, if you haven’t already done so.

The Met Office is forecasting an exceptionally hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.

Here's an hour by hour forecast for Essex for today and tomorrow:

Today 

1pm - 28C mostly sunny

2pm - 29C mostly sunny

3pm - 29C mostly sunny

4pm - 30C high level clouds

5pm - 29C high level clouds

6pm - 27C high level clouds

7pm - 25C high level clouds

8pm - 25C high level clouds

9pm - 23C high level clouds

Tomorrow: 

5am - 17C sunny

6am - 18C sunny

7am - 21C sunny

8am - 24C sunny

9am - 28C sunny

10am - 31C sunny

11am - 33C sunny

12pm - 35C sunny

1pm - 36C sunny

2pm - 37C sunny

3pm - 38C sunny

4pm - 38C sunny

5pm - 38C sunny

6pm - 37C sunny

7pm - 35C sunny

8pm - 33C sunny 

9pm - 31C sunny