A man who conspired to throw five mobiles phones, drugs and tobacco over a prison wall has been jailed for 18 months.

Whilst on routine patrol of Chelmsford Prison on January 21 last year, a prison officer heard a “thud" sound at 11pm, outside one of the prison wings.

Lying in various positions inside the prison wall, were five parcels, each one had a hook taped to it.

When the parcels were opened, they contained tobacco, cannabis and five mobiles with chargers and SIM cards.

The parcels were forensically linked to Luke Buxton who was arrested on April 16 at his home address.

Despite the 27-year-old denying during interview that he had committed any offence, he was summonsed to Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court to appear on November 24 later that year to answer charges of two counts of conspiracy to throw prohibited articles into prison. He was further summonsed for possession of cannabis, found in his wallet at the time of his arrest.

Luke Buxton, 27 of Main Road Boreham, changed his plea to guilty, and was sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 8.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs, phones and chargers and a victim surcharge £156.

Governer of HMP Chelsmford, Garry Newnes, said: “We will always take action against anyone caught throwing parcels of illicit substances and articles into the grounds of the prison. These items are prohibited and pose a serious threat to the safety of all our prisoners and staff”

Investigating officer PC Matt Parker said: “Activities such as these will not be tolerated and we will work with the Prison Service to take robust action against people like Luke Buxton who flout the law.”