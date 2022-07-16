WITH soaring temperatures likely to continue next week, families may well be looking at where they can enjoy some fun in the sun while also keeping cool.

Thankfully, Essex is blessed with a whole raft of waterparks just waiting to be splashed about in, so we thought we would round-up the best ones to visit.

Aqua Park, Mersea Boating Lake

Comprised of a six-acre man-made salt water lake, and situated in the beautiful countryside of East Mersea, this water park really makes for a glorious day out.

The slippery, floating course, on which guests can race, challenge each other and have lots of laughs, provides a great activity for all the family.

Curve Wake Park, St Osyth

The fun inflatable obstacle course is on offer at the water sports park in St Osyth.

The state-of-the-art water-sports facility was opened in 2017 by Jake Moore.

The water-sports facility also caters for wakeboarding, paddle boarding, ringo rides and kayaking.

Maldon Splash Park

Splash Park in Promenade Park closed during the first lockdown in March last year and has only this month reopened to the public.

A few changes have had to be made to make the attraction Covid compliant.

This includes an online booking systems, new queuing system and one way system and increased cleaning.

Aqua Park at Festival Leisure Park

The attraction in Basildon, suitable for children over six, offers lots of inflatable obstacles for people to try out and the hour long sessions include briefings and a buoyancy aid.

Aqua Park, Lakeside Shopping Centre

The water attraction has more than 30 inflatable obstacles that include giant slides, monkey bars, blast bags and balance beams.

The Clacton Pavilion Water Park

The water park in Marine Parade East, Clacton, is the town's largest and offers a host of features including interactive elements and food on site.