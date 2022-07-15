Essex MP Kemi Badenoch is in the running to be named the next leader of the Conservative Party.

She is going up against Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat.

Channel 4 said all five candidates have confirmed they will take part in its debate on Friday night, with further televised clashes scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

The next round of voting is due on Monday, with subsequent rounds if required until two candidates are left, who will then battle it out over the summer to win the support of Conservative members.

Their choice of the next prime minister will be announced on September 5.

Ms Badenoch, 42, received 40 votes in the first round and 49 votes in the second.

The lowest odds have her at 10/1.

The MPs vying to be the next leader of the Tory party. Picture: PA

She was born in Wimbledon to two doctors, she lived in the US and Nigeria before returning to the UK at the age of 16.

She worked in McDonalds to put herself through two degrees, one in engineering and another in law.

A former vice-chair of the Conservative Party, she was elected to parliament in 2017 as MP for Saffron Walden – rising through the ministerial ranks rapidly over the last few years.

She resigned as equalities minister and a minister in the Levelling Up department on July 6.

Kemi Badenoch receiving her first vaccination as part of the Novavax phase 3 trial in 2020. Picture: PA

Before politics she trained as an engineer, became an associate director at private bank Coutts and held a senior role with the Spectator magazine.

Here is what she says on key policies.

What does she say on tax?

She is committed to reducing corporate and personal taxes but told rivals: “I will not enter into a tax bidding war over ‘my tax cuts are bigger than yours’.”

What does she say about the net-zero target?

Has described the current policy as “unilateral economic disarmament” that is being pursued “without thought” for industries in the poorer parts of the UK.

What’s her position on identity politics?

A possible indication: the gender neutral toilets at the venue for her campaign launch had paper “men” and “ladies” signs taped to the doors.

Where does she stand on the Rwanda asylum policy?

She backs the Government policy.

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum?

Leave.