A WEATHER emergency has been declared as the country braces for temperatures above 40°Cin the coming days.

Today, the Met Office issued upgrade its extreme heat weather warning for Monday and Tuesday from “amber” to “red”.

This is their highest level of warning.

The warning covers parts of Essex inlcuding Basildon, Halstead, Braintree, Witham and Chelmsford.

Experts are now warning the exceptional hot spell will lead will pose a “population-wide danger to life”.

The Met Office says “substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required,” to protect people from the heat.

The office has also warned the extreme heat may lead to loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas.

“This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

“Temperatures are expected to drop away from Wednesday onwards.”