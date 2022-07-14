Popular kebab brand German Doner Kebab has launched a bold new product that is the first of its kind in the UK.

Coco and Kiki are the UK’s first pink kebabs and the latest products to launch from German Doner Kebab (GDK).

GDK’s all new pink kebabs are designed to be different and delicious with a balance of nutty sweetness mixed with GDK savoury flavours.

Served in pink coconut-infused waffle bread, the kebabs come in two different sizes, Coco and Kiki, and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage.

The new products launched on July 11 and are available at GDK's Essex restaurants in Southend High Street, Moulsham Street in Chelmsford and at Lakeside in Grays.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the new Coco kebab for £6.99 and Kiki kebab for £3.

The new pink kebabs can be ordered in all GDK restaurants and will also be available for delivery from August.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: “We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco and Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.

“At GDK we are known for our expectation-defying kebabs and the new Coco and Kiki kebabs demonstrates our disruptive spirit through food, fashion and unique collaborations with some of the UK’s hottest up-and-coming music artists.”

For more details, please visit the website www.germandonerkebab.com.