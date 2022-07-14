Channel 5 is looking for Essex Eggheads to take part in its popular quiz show's new series.

12 Yard Productions is casting for a new series of Eggheads, hosted by Jeremy Vine, and is looking for Essex applicants.

Those who have what it takes to take on Britain's greatest quizzers and scramble the Eggheads could win a cash prize.

Teams can be made up of family, friends or colleagues.

Anyone can enter, including those who have quizzed before or beginners with this being their first time putting a team together.

Each team must consist of four team players and one standby player.

Apply online today by completing the online entry form or visit 12yard.com.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and over as well as legally resident and currently living in the UK, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

The closing date for returning application forms is midnight on August 5.