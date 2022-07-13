Dangerous cannabis edibles disguised as sweets are increasingly being offered to young people across Essex, police say.

Essex Police has released advice to parents on how to identify cannabis edibles, and spot the difference between them and normal sweets, ahead of the school summer holidays.

Cannabis edibles are food products which contain the mood-altering ingredient from cannabis, THC.

They are illegal but officers say drug gangs sell them in many different forms, including cakes, sweets, chocolates and drinks.

They do not have the smell or appearance of cannabis and may contain other illicit substances, the force warns.

Instead, they look and smell like a normal shop-bought food item but can be stronger than other cannabis products.

And because of how they are packaged, they can be particularly appealing to young people and teenagers.

Essex Police warns gangs are using edibles as a "hook" through which they coerce pre-teenage children into the county lines model.

Their purchase is illegal in the UK, but police say they know the products are advertised for sale through social media networks – and therefore young people are at risk of seeing them.

Police forces are working with social media companies in order to clamp down on this.

Detective Sergeant Karen Osborne, of Essex Police's prepare, prevent and protect team, said: “The products may look harmless, and indeed ‘fun’, but they are very dangerous.

“Their effects are much-delayed, meaning young people are very likely to eat a dangerous amount before they even feel their effects.

“Let me be clear, the people who are selling these are drug dealers. Their product may not have the appearance of a drug, but their product most certainly is a drug – and a very dangerous one.

“Regular use of cannabis can have an impact on brain development, heart health, memory and cognition and psychiatric health.

“Long-term cannabis use can be especially concerning in teenagers. It may increase the risk of mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia as well as having an adverse impact on learning and memory.

“Please, do not take the risk.”

DS Osborne says dealers disguising dangerous drugs as sweets to target and exploit young people are not welcome in Essex and action will be taken against them.

Anyone with any information on those selling or taking cannabis edibles is advised call police on 101, or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.

How to identify cannabis edibles and what to do if someone has taken them

Cannabis edibles can be difficult to identify, but sometimes the packaging differs slightly from shop bought items.

Differences are in the form of appearance, spelling or poor quality packaging.

Here is what Essex Police says to do if someone has taken cannabis edibles:

Stay calm and try not to panic

Assess the situation and gather the facts

There are pieces of information which would be beneficial to know if medical treatment is required:

Details of the child (age, name, medical history etc.)

What actually happened?

Did the child digest cannabis edibles or is it believed to have happened?

What type of edible were they? Retain any packaging

When were the edibles consumed?

Has your child consumed any other substances/alcohol?

Is the child conscious and responsive but not themselves?

If the chid is conscious and responsive but not themselves as a result of cannabis edibles, gather the facts and phone 111 for advice and additional information.

If they are stable, officers advise to speak to them at an appropriate time.

Call 999 without delay if their speech is slurred, their pulse is elevated, they are disorientated, unresponsive or unconscious.