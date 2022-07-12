Police received more than 2,100 calls into its control room yesterday as the force continues to see an increase in demand for help.

Essex Police call handlers dealt with a total of 2,144 calls, with 1,136 of those coming through 999.

Despite the demand, they managed to answer them on average within 13 seconds.

Chief Inspector Jamie Gingell, from the contact management team, said: “This is the second time in the space of four days that we’ve seen more than 2,000 calls into the control room which means our call handlers have been extremely busy.

“I’m really proud of the work my team is doing and to respond to emergency calls in an average of 13 seconds despite this huge demand is a real achievement.

Read more >>> WANTED: Police search for south Essex man who goes by seven other names

"It means we’re able we can get our communities the help and support they need, when they need it."

Police say only about 20 percent of the calls received through 999 required an immediate, emergency response.

Another large chunk required what officers call a ‘priority’ response, so an officer attending within an hour.

But, they say, a large number of 999 calls weren’t an emergency and should’ve been directed through the non-emergency 101 number or even reported online.

Chief Insp Gingell added: “If there’s an immediate risk to life or a crime in progress you should always call 999 but if it’s not, there are other routes we would ask you to use.

“If you’re reporting an incident which isn’t an emergency and has/or has already happened, then using our online route or calling 101 instead of 999 would be a preferred option.

“And if you want to report information about an incident which has already happened or about an ongoing issue within your community – such as drug dealing or anti-social behaviour – going through our Live Chat function or reporting it via our website is the most appropriate thing to do.

“All this will help our call handlers focus on those incidents where someone needs our help immediately and this could help to save lives.”

Those considering calling 999 are asked to consider the following before dialling: