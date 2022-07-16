Fingringhoe’s unusual name has been making national headlines once again.

The village was given a shout out when Matt Chorley, writer and broadcaster for The Times, read out a text from a Fingringhoe listener on his show.

Those who live in and around Colchester may not bat an eyelid when hearing the sleepy village’s name, but it caught Matt by surprise.

The writer quickly moved on, after fearing he had fallen for a Bart Simpson style prank call.

Matt said: “Kate in Fingringhoe. Fing . . . Fing . . . Let’s gloss over that.”

Listeners later contacted the show to share their appreciation for The Whalebone Inn in the village.

It is not the first time radio hosts have had a bit of fun with the village’s name.

Last year The Kyle and Jackie O Show, in Sydney, compiled a list of the 'world's rudest town names'.

The hosts picked cheeky names of towns and villages from across America, Australia and the UK.

Fingringhoe was one of those picked out.

And it is fair to say the hosts thought the Essex village was made up.

Kyle Sandilands said "someone must be taking the p***" when he heard the name.

And co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson admitted she didn't "know if we can get better than Fingringhoe".

The village has frequently been featured on lists of unusual place names.

And it isn't the only place in Essex with rude names.

From Tom Tit Lane, in Woodham Mortimer to Fiddlers Folley, in Colchester, the county's road names have provided many laughs for passers-by.

Back in 2014 Turkey Cock Lane was named as one of the most embarrassing roads to live in.

And one resident was desperate to move there just for its name.

Holly Jago-Eagland, 34, was far from dissuaded by the so-called rude name and instead waited years for a house to come up for sale in the quaint country road.

Rightmove also found properties in Turkey Cock Lane had prices of around £352,875, compared to the average house price of £292,718 in the CO3 area.