Forecasters have issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat which covers Essex.

The ‘danger to life’ weather warning issued by Met Office will be in place all day on Sunday (July 17) and covers all of Essex.

It comes as a heatwave hits the UK with temperatures reaching 30°C in parts of the UK, and a high of 31.2C recorded in Heathrow today.

In most of south Essex temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30°C on Sunday while temperatures in north Essex areas such as Colchester are expected to soar to 29°C.

According to the Met Office, Essex residents can expect some “exceptionally high temperatures” on Sunday which could lead to “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.

Here is what to expect according to the Met Office: