MORE than 12,000 miles have been covered by players in a giant virtual game being run in Harwich and Walton.

Street Tag, which launched in both areas on June 15, rewards physical activity with points and prizes.

By downloading the family-friendly free mobile app participants can compete in teams, as schools, or go it alone - earning points by collecting virtual tags scattered around both locations.

So far, 12,902 miles have been covered by 428 players in the Walton and Harwich areas.

Becky Dowling, from Community Voluntary Services Tendring, is running the event alongside Active Essex this year.

She said: “We’ve had a great response so far and can’t wait to see how Street Tag grows in these two areas.

“Players can live in Harwich or Walton or the surrounding areas and it’s free to download the app to play.

“The tags are virtual and you can even be rewarded for the steps you do each day.

“It’s great fun and a great way to get active.

“There will also be some special events taking place with extra points up for grabs – just follow Community Voluntary Services Tendring on Facebook and Twitter for details.”

Tags can be found on school routes, in local parks and public spaces, and at local events making it easy to join in the fun and be in the race for prizes.

Players can even find and collect tags in different locations across the country while on day trips and holidays.

Points add up in real time on the school, workplace or community leaderboard.

After every 12 weeks, those earning the most points while collecting virtual tags will win prizes.

Spot prizes of £10 Amazon vouchers are also up for grabs.

Street Tag in Harwich and Walton is being delivered by Active Essex and CVST in partnership with Street Tag, Tendring Council and Harwich Town Council.

For more information on Street Tag visit streettag.co.uk and download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store to join in the fun and get active.