AN Essex MP is backing the current Home Seretary to be the next prime Minister.

Despite many MPs already announcing their candidacies, one Essex MP who is also being urged to join the race is Priti Patel MP.

The Witham MP, who serves as Home Secretary and is a close ally of Boris Johnson, is yet to announce her bid and it remains unclear if she will do so.

But the Home Secretary has already received backing from a fellow Essex MP despite no candidacy being launched yet.

I have known @pritipatel for 10 years - not only is she a dear friend, but the best grassroots campaigner in our Party. I sincerely hope she decides to run for Leader so our shared Conservative values are better reflected in the governance of our country. — Anna Firth MP (@Anna_Firth) July 10, 2022

Southend West MP, Anna Firth, voiced her support for Priti Patel on Twitter.

She said: “I have known Priti Patel for 10 years.

“Not only is she a dear friend of mine, but the best grassroots campaigner in our party.

“I sincerely hope she decides to run for leader so out shared Conservative values are better reflected in governance of out country.”

It comes as an other Essex MP has thrown her hat into the ring to be the next Prime Minister.

Kemi Badenoch MP is the first Essex member of parliament to announce her intention to run for Prime Minister after pubishing an article in The Times.

The MP for Saffron Walden is one of eight potential candidates so far and was one of the numerous ministers to resign her post leading up to Boris Johnson's resignation.

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.

It comes after Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, also revealed their intention to run for the top job.

Attorney General Suella Braverman and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have launched their own bids.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also widely expected to stand and another potential front-runner is trade minister Penny Mordaunt.

In her leadership bid, Ms Badenoch announced a plan for a smaller state and a Government “focused on the essentials”.